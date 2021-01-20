New Chapter Of US Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Joe Biden

Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy, Rahul Gandhi said (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday.

Mr Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamal Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US, creating history as the first female, first Black and first Indian-American to do so.

"Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)