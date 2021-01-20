New Chapter Of US Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Joe Biden

New Delhi:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday.
Mr Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamal Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US, creating history as the first female, first Black and first Indian-American to do so.
"Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris," Mr Gandhi tweeted.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)