New Chapter Of US Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Joe Biden

Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamal Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US.

New Chapter Of US Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Joe Biden

Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy, Rahul Gandhi said (File)

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday.

Mr Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamal Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US, creating history as the first female, first Black and first Indian-American to do so.

"Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Newsbeep

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)