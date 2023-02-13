'Never Asked For Any Post': New Assam Governor

Gulab Chand Kataria said that he has fulfilled all responsibilities with dedication. (FILE)

Leaader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as the Assam governor on Sunday. Mr Kataria, 78, who was an eight-time MLA and a former minister, said that he will fulfil the new responsibility while maintaining the dignity of the post.

The leader, who belongs to Udaipur and has influence in Mewar region, said that he has never hankered after any position and it is only in the BJP that a simple worker can rise to top posts.

“I consider myself a worker. I come from an organisation, RSS, which has taught us to work for the nation,” he said.

He said he was not aware of his appointment till the media and party leaders started calling him in the morning.

The BJP leader said that Prime minister Narendra Modi had also called him a couple of days back and generally inquired how he was doing but there was no discussion about any new responsibility.

“I only got to know about this when the media and the party leaders started calling me in the morning,” he told reporters.

Mr Kataria said that he has fulfilled all responsibilities with dedication and will continue to do so.

“I will do whatever is needed to be done while maintaining the dignity of the post,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Poonia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders and workers reached his Jaipur residence and congratulated him.

"Kataria's appointment as the Assam governor is an honour for the entire Rajasthan... He is the one who strengthened the BJP in Mewar," the state BJP chief told reporters.

Ms Raje tweeted, “Hearty congratulations to Gulab Chand Kataria, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, on being appointed as the Governor of Assam.

"Your energetic and effective personality and political experience will write a new chapter in the progress of Assam.” Mr Kataria was first elected as MLA in 1977 and then in 1980. He has won all assembly elections since 1993.

“I was an RSS worker. During the Emergency, I was jailed. Later, the party fielded me in elections. I did not ask for any post and whatever I had was given by the party,” he said.

Mr Kataria's deputy in the House Rajendra Rathore said, “It has increased the respect of workers and the state.” Congratulating Kataria, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his vast experience in public service will benefit Assam immensely.

"Looking forward to working with you to take our journey of progress further," he tweeted.

Assembly elections are due later this year in Rajasthan which has been voting into power the Congress and the BJP alternately in recent years.

