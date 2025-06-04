"Naming Of Operation Sindoor Increased Respect For Women": Punjab Governor

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said the naming of 'Operation Sindoor' has increased respect for women and called it a "good fortune" for the nation.

Addressing the mediapersons at Jodhpur Circuit House, Governor Kataria said, "The naming of 'Operation Sindoor' has increased India's respect for women. This was the good fortune of our country. Lanka was burnt, and it happened to honour a woman. The Kurukshetra war was fought by Pandavas and Kauravas, that too, to honour a woman."

On the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Governor Kataria added, "The way the May 22 incident happened... the people demanded that the terrorists pay a hefty price. The Prime Minister Modi said that he would do what they would never have imagined, and with the wisdom with which he prepared, he cleared all their locations in one swoop and killed hundreds of terrorists."

The governor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for giving a free hand to the Indian Army.

Regarding the people who support the 'enemies' while living in India, he said that it is the misfortune of this country that Jaichands are born here. He added that the country never lost due to its bravery, but had to face ups and downs due to internal enemies.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries then reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)