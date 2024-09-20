Never Supplied Ghee To Tirupati Temple, Says Amul Amid Laddoo Row

"We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk," Amul said, (File)

Amid a row over the use of animal fat in prasada given at Tirumala temple in Andhra's Tirupati district, Amul issued a clarification on Friday, stating that it had never supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

After posts on various social media platforms, Amul.coop posted a statement on X, stating that Amul Ghee was never supplied to the TTD.

"This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD," the statement read.

Issued in Public Interest by Amul pic.twitter.com/j7uobwDtJI

- Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 20, 2024

"We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities, which are ISO certified. Amul Ghee is made from high-quality pure milk fat. The milk received at our dairies passes through stringent quality checks, including adulteration detection as specified by FSSAI," it added.

This came two days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Reacting to the Tirupati laddu issue, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the TDP is "politicising religious matters."

"The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria have not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. The TTD collects samples of the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. The TDP is politicising religious matters. In our regime, we have rejected products 18 times," Reddy said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday spoke to CM Naidu and sought a full report on the issue, adding that the Centre would examine the matter and take suitable action.

Addressing a press briefing on the Modi government's 100-day achievements, Nadda, when asked about adulteration in Tirupati prasadam, said, "I have spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after receiving information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this. Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now, I have asked for the report and we will examine it."

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and claimed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has twisted the facts.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, I myself am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should be taken against him for having done so," the YSRCP chief told reporters.

TDP MP Sribharat Mathukumilli said that the reports categorically said that a particular fat based on its S value is not within the stipulated range and is not milk fat, it is not ghee.

"We received the lab reports of ghee used in making Tirupati Laddus. Both reports categorically said that a particular fat based on its S value is not within the stipulated range and is not milk fat, it is not ghee. It is a mix of vegetable oils and, shockingly, beef fat and pig fat. This has shaken devotees and all followers of Hinduism across the country. It is unfortunate that such kind of governance was plaguing not just the state but also the holy site of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam... The hurt it has caused cannot be resolved so easily. People across the country are grieving... A similar case has come forward in the Simhachalam Temple also," the TDP leader said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)