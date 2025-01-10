Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"You Have Copied My Style": Internet Compares Narayana Murthy To L&T Chairman

In a viral video on Reddit, L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan is heard telling employees, that he wishes he could make them work on Sundays.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
"You Have Copied My Style": Internet Compares Narayana Murthy To L&T Chairman
Netizens compare Narayana Murthy to L&T Chairman after 90-hour work comment.
New Delhi:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's opinion on the 90-hour workweek and "regret" for not being able to make his employees work on Sundays has sparked a meme fest on the internet, with many social media users comparing him to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. For the unaccustomed, in 2023, Mr Murthy said India's work culture needs to change and youngsters should be prepared to work 70 hours a week.

On Thursday, a video surfaced on Reddit, in which Mr Subrahmanyan is heard telling employees, that he wishes he could make them work on Sundays. He then questions them, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working."

This comment didn't go down well with the internet users. A meme page on Instagram compared Mr Subrahmanyan to "Narayana Murthy on steroids."

READ "Recipe For Burnout": Harsh Goenka On L&T Chairman's 90-Hour Workweek Remark

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a meme and captioned, "Narayana Murthy after watching statement of Subrahmanyan: 'Zara hum bhi toh dekhein ki humse bada shaitan kaun paida ho gaya' (Let me see who is a bigger devil than me)."

Another user had a hilarious response to Mr Subrahmanyan's "How long can you stare at your wife?" question. They wrote, "Sir, if your employees don't stare at their wives on Sundays.. Then somebody else will."

Another X user borrowed a dialogue of Rajpal Yadav's character from the Bollywood movie Chup Chup Ke and shared it as employees' response. It read: "Humko maro, humko zinda mat chhodo" (Hit us. Don't leave us alive).

Someone decided to do a bit of math and went on to break down 168 hours in a week. They wrote, "90 hours work, 42 hours sleep." Add up 12 hours of travel to and from work. The remaining time can be spent doing other activities like bathing, cleaning, eating and spending time with family. "Narayana Murthy virus is too contagious," they quipped.

Another user shared sentiments of employees looking for more money. They shared a still from the web series Panchayat with the caption: "Aapke fund se thoda paisa mil jaata to badhiya ho jaata (It would have been great if we could get some money from your fund)."

A meme shows Narayana Murthy saying, "I noticed you have copied my style."

Following harsh criticism, L&T issued a statement that read, "At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India's decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation."

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
SN Subrahmanyan, Narayana Murthy, 90 Hour Workweek
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.