'My Wife Was Upset': L&T Chairman After Backlash Over 'Stare At Wife' Remark

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has spoken out about the backlash he faced after suggesting that employees work 90 hours a week, including Sundays.

Mr Subrahmanyan said even his wife was upset, for her name was dragged into the controversy.

He said it was "a casual answer", adding he was unaware of being recorded.

"In hindsight, I could have answered differently. Normally, I speak in an easy manner, that's my style," he told Moneycontrol.

Clarifying his stance, he said, the statement came when he was under immense pressure due to project delays and concerns raised by clients. He mentioned that five or six clients, including some very high-profile ones, reached out to him through calls and emails, raising concerns about the progress.

"I was worried because we were struggling to mobilise staff and labour, and work was not happening the way it should," he added.

He admitted that despite his involvement, projects were still not moving.

The situation was different at that time, and the company was not delivering results as expected, he said. "It was not good to be called out at that level. It doesn't reflect well on me or the organisation," he added.

Would his response change or differ if asked today? "It has not been easy. It has preyed on my mind. But what happened, happened. I cannot withdraw it now. If a similar question comes in a similar mood, maybe I'll answer differently," he said.

"And performance is our oxygen. When it goes wrong, things come out in that manner," he stated, adding that things could have come out differently if he had said it more carefully.

In January this year, Mr Subrahmanyan drew a comparison with the Chinese, saying they worked 90 hours a week, while Americans only 50 hours. He suggested his employees follow China, which could surpass the US because of the country's strong work ethic.

But the statement that drew a barrage of criticism and backlash: "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working."

"If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also," he added.