Netflix India's Head Of Content Summoned Over 'IC 814' Web Series Row

IC 814 - The Kandahar Hijack, created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava, is streaming on Netflix

The content head of Netflix India has been summoned by the government amid the massive controversy surrounding 'IC 814 - The Kandahar Hijack', a webseries on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight by Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, sources have said.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to Netflix India chief Monika Shergill comes after hundreds of social media users accused the makers of the web series of deliberately changing the names of the hijackers to "Bhola" and "Shankar". The web series, created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava, is inspired by the book 'Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story' Devi Sharan, who was the captain of the flight and journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

The web series captured the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814 on December 24, 1999. The plane, with 191 fliers onboard, took off from Nepal's Kathmandu and was headed for Delhi. Soon after take-off, five hijackers, who were posing as passengers, took control of the plane. It later made several landings, at Amritsar, Lahore and Dubai, before being taken to Kandahar in Afghanistan.

The government, then led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was forced to release three dreaded terrorists -- Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar -- from Indian prisons to secure the release of the hostages. According to reports, Taliban authorities helped the hijackers and the released terrorists reach Pakistan.

A Union Home Ministry statement dated January 6, 2000, said the names of the hijackers were Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Mistri Zahoor Ibrahim and Shakir.

"To the passengers of the hijacked place these hijackers came to be known respectively as (1) Chief, (2) Doctor, (3) Burger, (4) Bhola and (5) Shankar, the names by which the hijackers invariably addressed one another," the Home Ministry statement says.

Multiple journalists who covered the week-long hijacking back in 1999 have put out social media posts amid the controversy, saying that passengers had told them that the hijackers used these names to address each other.

Earlier, BJP leader Amit Malviya was among those who slammed the makers of the webseries for using these names. "The hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names. Result? Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814," he said in a post on X. "Left's agenda to whitewash the crimes of Pakistani terrorists, all Muslims, served. This is the power of cinema, which the Communists have been using aggressively, since the 70s. Perhaps even earlier," he added.