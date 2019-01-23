Netaji Not A National Leader For Government, Says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre for not declaring Netaji' birth anniversary a national holiday.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre today for not declaring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary a national holiday and said it seems that the government does not consider him a national leader. Her remarks come on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Subhas Chandra Bose museum at the Red Fort to mark his birth anniversary.

"It seems they do not consider him (Netaji) to be a national leader," she said at an event to celebrate the leader's 122nd birth anniversary in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee said Netaji had taken along people from all communities for his fight for Independence. "Netaji had talked of togetherness and unity of all people. The one who takes people from all sections along is a "true leader.

"This is also the reason why Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Babasaheb Ambedkar were great national leaders," she said.