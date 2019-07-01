Nepal Woman Hired Indian Contract Killer To Murder Mother: Police

The woman had her mother killed as she opposed her relationship with her boyfriend (Representational)

A woman along with her boyfriend was arrested in Nepal on Monday for allegedly hiring an Indian contract killer to murder her mother who was opposed to their relationship, Kathmandu police said.

Two other persons, including the contract killer, were also arrested for their involvement in the murder committed on Sunday. According to police, the 27-year-old woman, identified as Ishwari Bhattarai, along with her 23-year-old boyfriend Mohammad Naushad hatched a conspiracy to kill her mother Sabitri, 66, after she opposed their relationship.

The duo got in touch with a man named Bhola Kumar and paid him Rs 1.2 lakh to hire a contract killer.

Subsequently, Kumar brought Mohammad Rahish, 24, from Bihar's Madhubani area to kill Sabitri.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability