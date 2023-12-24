Nepal To Send Jewels, Clothes, Sweets For Ram Mandir Consecration: Report

The Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony will take place on January 22 in Ayodhya (File)

Nepal will send special souvenirs, including various types of jewellery, utensils, clothes, and sweets, for Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya next month, according to a media report.

A Janakpurdham-Ayodhyadham journey will be carried out to deliver the souvenirs, Nepal's My Republica newspaper reported.

The journey, scheduled to start on January 18, will end in Ayodhya on January 20 and the souvenirs will be handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Trust on the same day, said joint Mahanta of Janaki Temple Ramroshan Das Vaishnav.

The consecration ceremony will take place on January 22.

The journey from Janakpurdham will pass through Jaleshwar Nath, Malangwa, Simraungadh, Gadhimai, Birgunj to Betiya, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur and reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Shaligram stones collected from the Kaligandaki riverbank in Nepal were sent to Ayodhya to make the statue of Lord Ram, which will be installed in the temple on the inauguration day, the newspaper said.

