Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Rushed Outside As Tremors Hit Delhi NCR

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was among thousands of Delhi residents who rushed outside homes and offices Tuesday afternoon after strong tremors rocked the national capital and parts of northern India. News agency ANI shared a video of Mr Mandaviya and government officials standing in the car park outside his office, Nirman Bhawan.

Four earthquakes hit Nepal within minutes of each other - two of 4.6 and 6.2 magnitude 25 minutes of each other, a third of 3.6 magnitude 15 minutes after, and a fourth of 3.1 magnitude 13 minutes later, at 3.19 PM IST. The first hit at 2.25 PM.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stepped out of Nirman Bhawan, along with others, as strong tremors hit different parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/8EbNFX4b46 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

The epicentre for the strongest quake was 206 km southeast of Uttarakhand's Joshimath and 284 north of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

There was no immediate report of loss of life or property from Nepal, although visuals shared by ANI showed significant damage to some buildings in Bajhang district of that country. The 30-second video showed cracks in some walls and other houses that had collapsed.

No damage has been reported from the India side, although social media was flooded with visuals of shaking fans and tweets of alarm.

There are reports of tremors in Lucknow and other parts of UP, including Hapur and Amroha, as also part of Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Few buildings in Bajhang district suffer damage after 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal



(Source: API-Nepal) pic.twitter.com/t7Bn90MNEe — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

"We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Nepal lies in one of the world's most active tectonic zones (Seismic Zone IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. In April 2015 a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 8,000 people and injuring over 21,000.

