Nepal Awaiting Clearance From India To Conduct Census In Border Villages

The census team is awaiting permission to visit two villages through India (Representational)

A Nepalese census team is awaiting permission from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to visit its border villages - Tinkar and Changru - through India.

"Whenever the permission reaches us from the government, we will inform Nepal," Pithoragarh District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan said.

Mr Chauhan, who was briefing the media after chairing an Indo-Nepal coordination meeting in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Saturday, said the meeting of administrative officers of the border districts of the two countries was concluded with an agreement to maintain the coordination of security agencies on the border and the mutual cooperation.

"Both teams have given their nod to consider the proposal of making it essential for the citizens of either country to produce identity cards issued by their respective governments while crossing the borders.

"This is essential to identify unwanted elements that enter both India and Nepal, taking advantage of the open-entry system between the two countries," he added.

According to the DM, the construction of a motorable road on the Kali River in Uttarakhand's Charchum and a suspension bridge at Ailagar was also discussed at the meeting.

The officers from both the countries agreed to pursue the matter with their higher-ups, he said.