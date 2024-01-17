'Neither Congress, Nor BJP Invite Us': Akhilesh Yadav On Rahul Gandhi Yatra

Akhilesh Yadav said that youths of the state were not getting employed.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he is "unlikely" to join Congress' "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" led by Rahul Gandhi.

When asked about this at a press conference at the party office here, Yadav said, "Neither the Congress nor the BJP invites us to their programmes." Mr Yadav, who flagged off "Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao Samajwadi PDA Yatra" from the party office here, said that the yatra will spread the ideologies of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Mulayam Singh Yadav down to the villages.

PDA stand for Pichada, Dalit, Alpsankhyak-Muslims (backwards, Dalits and minorities, especially Muslims) "We have taken a pledge to fulfil dreams of old socialists and the yatra will cover many districts of the state. It will attempt to unite backwards, Dalits, minorities and also upper castes," he said, adding that SP was the only party which was fighting to save constitutional values and the constitution.

Yadav said that youths of the state were not getting employed as per their qualification. However, 2024 is the year of change and transformation.

He also tried to corner the BJP government and asked about the Rs 40-lakh crore MOU, which it claimed to have signed in the investor summit, gone as youths were not getting employment

