Neha Bora Age, Hometown, Education: What People Are Searching On Google About Her

The protest in Delhi over allegations of electoral irregularities has a new hero - Neha Bora. The 29-year-old was one of the activists detained this weekend as authorities cracked down on attempts by protesters to oust Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Bora, the national president of the Left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA), was marching towards Jantar Mantar, which has now been made out of bounds for protests, along with leaders and soon became one of the favourites of the internet as she spoke to them via Instagram.

Google was filled with queries from people who wanted to know who she was, her age, hometown, education and father's name.

Bora comes from Khatima in Uttarakhand and has an educational background that took her from school in Siliguri, West Bengal, to universities in Delhi. She studied Sociology at Hindu College, University of Delhi, and later pursued postgraduate studies at Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi.

She is also associated with Jawaharlal Nehru University, where she has pursued doctoral research in Theatre and Performance Studies.

These queries saw a sudden rise on Google Search over the weekend and peaking on Monday morning.

The search interest in Neha Bora over the weekend.

Photo Credit: Iage credit: trends.google.com

How Did Neha Bora Become A Student Leader?

Bora traces her path into politics to theatre and, later, the student-led protests against a citizenship law in 2019 and 2020.

After becoming associated with AISA, she rose to become its national president. Her public profile has expanded as her participation in student protests and debates around education and other public issues has attracted attention.

Her posts and videos on social media platforms like X and Instagram kept informing people about the situation on the ground and what the protesters plan to do next.

When Delhi Police blocked demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar on Saturday, Bora urged them to regroup at Dilli Haat, a crafts market 10 km away.

Neha Bora reacts after being detained by Delhi Police on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Reuters

"I am in detention. The movement is not," she said later in a video posted online, urging supporters who were stopped by police to protest wherever they were.

Soft-spoken in conversation but forceful behind a microphone, Bora has built a following through speeches in Hindi and English, often invoking constitutional rights and linking student grievances to broader questions of inequality and government accountability.

The protests in Delhi came a day after police detained at least 3,000 to thwart the protest call given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and backed by the Opposition. Delhi Police said the mass action was preventive as the protest lacked permission.