Exam Centre Prepped For NEET-UG Retest Of 2 Students. They Didn't Turn Up

The door of the exam centre was shut after the two students did not show up

Invigilators were waiting, police personnel were on the spot and metal scanners were in place, but the two students who were to take the NEET-UG retest at an exam centre in Chandigarh did not turn up.

St Joseph's Senior Secondary School in Sector 44 of Chandigarh is among the seven centres selected by the National Testing Agency for the re-examination of 1,563 candidates.

These candidates, the Centre had told the Supreme Court, had been awarded grace marks to compensate for the loss of time and revision of answers in the exam held on May 5. The grace marks were cancelled amid the massive row surrounding the exam, but the candidates were provided an opportunity to take the test again.

NDTV visited the Chandigarh centre this morning and found police personnel and teachers waiting for the two examinees. Two security personnel were at the gate with metal scanners. "The examination starts at 2 pm and the gate will be shut the gate at 1.30 pm. We are waiting for the students and all preparations have been made," said one of the invigilators. When the students did not turn up, the gate of the exam centre was shut as per rules.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is an all Indian examination for admission to medical courses in colleges across the country. The exam, taken by 24 lakh students on May 5, came under the scanner after the results were declared on June 4. A total of 67 students scored 720/720 marks and the cut-off was pushed so high that many students wondered if they would get a college berth.

Allegations of irregularities have sparked nationwide protests by students. Several people have been arrested in Bihar in a paper leak case. A student among them has told police he got the questions the night before the exam.

The government, which had initially denied any paper leak, has now handed over the investigation to the CBI. The director general of the National Testing Agency, which conducted the test, has been fired. The Opposition has launched a scathing attack against the government, saying the mismanagement surrounding the exam has pushed the future of lakhs of students towards uncertainty.