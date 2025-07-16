Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Re-test Plea Of Students Over Power Cut

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a petition seeking a re-test of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) for candidates who allegedly faced power outages at exam centres in Indore and Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The court will hear the matter next week.

The petition was filed challenging a recent order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had earlier rejected a similar plea. Following a petition highlighting power outages at multiple examination centres in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier stayed the declaration of the results.

According to the petition, over 12 centres in Indore experienced power cuts during the exam, which disrupted the test and affected students' performance. It was alleged that, due to the blackout, many students were unable to attempt several questions in time. Emergency lighting was reportedly arranged using candles as late as 4.30 PM-just 30 minutes before the exam concluded.

The petitioners had demanded a re-examination at the affected centres. The court, taking cognizance of the allegations, noted that the NTA failed to make adequate arrangements and has issued a notice seeking its response.

This incident has again brought the NTA under scrutiny. Last year, NEET UG was marred by a paper leak controversy, and this year's technical issues have further raised questions about the agency's reliability.

The NEET UG 2025 exam was held on May 4, and the results were declared on June 14. Of the 22.09 lakh students who appeared, 12.36 lakh cleared the exam.