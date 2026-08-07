Anatomy Of NEET Paper Leak: WhatsApp Groups, Special Classes, Money Trail

It began with three NTA subject experts, moved through a network of intermediaries, coaching classes and WhatsApp groups, before allegedly ending with select NEET aspirants memorising leaked questions ahead of the exam.

The CBI's 94-page chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case names 13 accused and reconstructs what investigators describe as the route through which confidential Biology, Chemistry and Physics questions were allegedly leaked from the National Testing Agency's paper-setting process and circulated among candidates.

The chargesheet also traces the alleged money trail, stating that payments were collected from parents of candidates attending the special classes and routed through intermediaries before reaching members of the network.

"The monetary trail also shows that money was collected from parents of candidates in connection with the leaked questions/classes and moved through intermediaries," the chargesheet reads.

WhatsApp Groups And 'Special Classes'

According to the chargesheet, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, an NTA Biology and Zoology subject expert, allegedly leaked Biology questions by writing them on handwritten chits and marking corresponding NCERT paragraphs instead of sharing the complete question paper.

She is accused of conducting coaching sessions for 10 selected candidates, where the marked NCERT portions and handwritten questions were taught. The CBI alleges Mandhare passed the confidential material to Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, who acted as the intermediary by organising coaching sessions, collecting money and circulating the leaked material further.

The chargesheet further states that Mandhare created a WhatsApp group titled "Fifa world cup 2026" in November 2025, comprising herself and eight students attending coaching at her residence. Chats recovered from the group allegedly reflected discussions on coaching classes, class timings, post-NEET paper evaluation and calculation of marks.

PV Kulkarni, the NTA Chemistry subject expert, allegedly adopted the same modus operandi, leaking Chemistry questions through handwritten chits and marked NCERT passages. The chargesheet says he conducted "special classes" in Pune and Latur. While one part of the chargesheet says he trained nine candidates in Pune and eight in Latur, another records that 10 students attended the Pune sessions and three attended the Latur classes. Kulkarni also allegedly created a WhatsApp group titled "NEET 2026" to coordinate with candidates attending these sessions.

The third NTA expert, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, allegedly leaked Physics questions by dictating them to Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, who transcribed the handwritten questions, converted them into digital form and circulated them before deleting the material from his devices, according to the CBI.

The chargesheet also names Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who ran RCC (Radiant Career Classes), as a key beneficiary of the Chemistry leak. Investigators allege he used the leaked questions to prepare mock tests and coaching material, circulated them through classroom sessions, PDFs and the "RCC-Super 30 AIIMS 2025-26 Batch" WhatsApp group, and trained students before the examination.

Latur-based coaching centre owner Shivraj Motegaonkar was arrested in the NEET paper leak case in May.

How CBI Cracked The Network

The first arrests in the case were of Mangilal Biwal alias Mangilal Khatik, Dinesh Biwal and Vikash Biwal on May 13 with the CBI alleging they were part of the alleged distribution network that received and passed on the leaked question papers to candidates and facilitated the final delivery of the questions. Their digital devices were seized and analysed.

The probe led investigators to Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande, who allegedly received leaked Biology and Chemistry questions from intermediary Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, arranged for them to be typed and photocopied, and passed them to Shubham Madhukar Khairnar. Khairnar allegedly forwarded the material to Yash Yadav, allegedly passed it on to Mangilal Biwal alias Mangilal Khatik, Dinesh Biwal and Vikash Biwal.

Shubham Khairnar was arrested by Nashik Police in connection with the paper leak case.

During searches at Yadav's residence in Gurugram, the CBI says it recovered printouts of Biology and Chemistry questions and answers, along with incriminating chats and documents from his mobile phone. On May 14, the CBI arrested Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, who allegedly transcribed and digitised handwritten Physics questions dictated by Havaldar.

The investigation then moved upstream to the alleged source of the leak. On May 15, the agency arrested PV Kulkarni, the NTA Chemistry subject expert, and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, the RCC coaching operator accused of using the leaked Chemistry questions to train students. On May 16, the CBI arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, followed on May 17 by alleged intermediary Manisha Sanjay Waghmare and Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, who is accused of organising coaching sessions in Latur, introducing candidates to Kulkarni and facilitating the coaching arrangements.

The final arrest came on May 22, when the CBI arrested Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, the NTA Physics subject expert accused of supplying handwritten Physics questions for circulation.