Testing Agency Invites Expressions Of Interest From Educators, Researchers, Academicians

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from experienced educators, researchers, and academicians for the empanelment of subject matter experts (SMEs). Interested candidates can submit their expressions of interest through the official NTA website, nta.ac.in, until October 9.

The NTA is seeking experts committed to maintaining pedagogical excellence, academic integrity, and rigorous assessment standards across national-level examinations.

Key areas of contribution

Item authoring and question design: Developing higher-order thinking, application-based, and syllabus-aligned questions.

Review and vetting: Scrutinising test items for conceptual accuracy, clarity, and appropriate difficulty levels.

Moderation: Ensuring standardisation, neutrality, and adherence to examination blueprints.

Translation and transadaptation: Providing precise, culturally appropriate, and linguistically accurate translations across multiple Indian languages.

Eligibility

Serving or retired faculty members, professors, school educators, and domain specialists with demonstrable expertise in their respective subjects can apply.

NTA Invites Applications For Translation Reviewers

The testing agency has also invited applications for Translation Reviewers as part of its efforts to ensure the quality and accuracy of multilingual examination content.

The NTA said that as examination content is made available in multiple Indian languages and the use of AI-assisted translation increases, expert human review plays an important role in maintaining linguistic accuracy, clarity, consistency, and contextual relevance.

Candidates proficient in the required Indian languages, with strong attention to language and detail, can contribute to the process.

What does the opportunity involve?

Reviewing AI-generated translations

Working across 13 Indian languages

Supporting quality in national examinations

Reviewing translations for accuracy and clarity

The application window will remain open until October 9.