Would Have Let You Cheat: DMK Leader To Students On National Medical Exam

"For how long will Tamilians remain honest?" the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker from Tiruchirappalli West said on Monday, according to news agency ANI.
"You allow copying in Bihar, MP (Madhya Pradesh) and it is all done openly. Why?" the DMK's Trichy strongman appeared to reason, apparently playing on the images of students blatantly cheating in exams from states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Just a day later, there were reports of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh helping students cheat in the state's board examination.
It, however, isn't state governments but the central board of secondary education that conducts the National Eligibility Entrance Test, or NEET, examination. This year, the CBSE has announced that the examination would be held on 7 May and there is no change in the syllabus.
Comments
Last year, 17-year-old student who had scored excellent marks in her class 12 exam but failed to get admission to a medical college had killed herself.