Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham May Soon Make Advance Registration A Must

Soon, a visit to Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham may begin with a registration form. The administration is considering a system like the one used for the Char Dham Yatra. The aim is to spare devotees from heavy crowds and traffic jams around the temple.

Tourist spots and pilgrimage sites across Uttarakhand often see a surge in devotees and tourists on weekends and during festivals. The result is traffic jams and overcrowding, which affect pilgrims and residents alike.

Kainchi Dham, in Nainital, is no exception. The number of devotees has been rising steadily, especially on weekends and holidays. The unexpectedly large crowds have become a concern for the administration. They have caused difficulties, including traffic jams, for local hill residents and pilgrims.

The Char Dham sites faced a similar problem. The large influx of visitors used to strain local infrastructure and cause traffic congestion. The state government then brought in a registration system that limits how many pilgrims can visit at a given time. According to the administration, it has effectively reduced congestion.

Given that success, a similar system is now being considered for Kainchi Dham. A plan is being drawn up, and reports have been sought from the police and officials. A final report will then go to the state government.

The administration has prepared an action plan for devotees coming to seek the blessings of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj. Pilgrims would have to register before arriving. They would be allowed in only after their advance bookings at hotels or guesthouses are confirmed.

Mandatory registration is the most significant measure proposed for Kainchi Dham. The District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) will jointly recommend it to the government.

The administration says registration would let it estimate how many devotees to expect on a given day. That advance information would help with traffic planning, parking, shuttle services and security. Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat has also urged devotees to book their hotel rooms in advance.

A meeting of all relevant departments was held under Commissioner Rawat to look at traffic, parking and crowd management. Key decisions were taken on mandatory registration, hotel bookings, shuttle services and the temple's entry and exit system.

The administration says it is also working to set up a permanent and organised system to manage the crowds.

According to Commissioner Rawat, devotees who arrive without a booking and then look for a hotel add to traffic congestion and overcrowding on the roads. Hotel bookings will therefore be verified.

Officials agreed to set up separate entry and exit points in the temple premises. This follows recent visuals showing heavy overcrowding there. The administration believes a one-way flow of devotees will cut congestion caused by opposing crowds and ease the pressure.

The meeting also looked at complaints about bikes being used as taxis and private motorcycles being rented out. Instructions have been issued to act against such violations as per the rules.

Shopkeepers in Kainchi Dham and nearby areas have been told to display their rate lists clearly. Action will be taken if complaints of overcharging are proved.

Complaints about exorbitant rates at hotels and homestays will also be investigated. Violations could lead to action against the relevant permits or licences.

With the number of devotees rising steadily, the administration says it is moving beyond temporary measures towards a systematic crowd management system.

MP Ajay Bhatt said that, given the influx of devotees, it has become essential to streamline and upgrade the arrangements using high-tech solutions.