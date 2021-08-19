'Need To Change Driver': Congress To Write To Ruling Allies In Meghalaya

A two-day curfew had to be imposed following the incidents of violence in Shillong.

Citing the law and order situation that led to a curfew in Shillong last week, the opposition Congress has decided to write to the constituents of the ruling alliance in Meghalaya and seek a change of the present leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said, "We will be writing to the leaders of all the political parties who are in the government to put heads together and look at how we can save the state, the interests of the people; how we can best serve the people and that can happen only when there is a course correction."

Violence broke out in Shillong following the death of Cherishstarfield Thangkhiew, a former leader of insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council. According to police, they had gone to arrest Cherishstarfield Thangkhiew on the basis of evidence pointing to his involvement in a blast. Police have said he was killed in a retaliatory firing when he attacked the police team with a knife in an attempt to escape.

Thangkiew's family, however, has alleged that it was a "cold-blooded murder" by police.

Following the incident, state home minister Lahkmen Rymbui stepped down, alleging that Thangkhiew was "killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law".

A large number of people carrying black flags took part in the funeral procession. A police vehicle of the Mawkynroh Police. Petrol bombs were thrown at Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's personal residence. A two-day curfew had to be imposed following the incidents of violence.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister said the situation in Shillong is calmer and added that the state government is working to ensure that normalcy returns soon.

Blaming the present government for the law and order situation, the Leader of the Opposition said there is a need for change.

"Would you like to sit when somebody is driving and he is not listening to you and your palpitation is growing up - so you need to change the driver and save the state not for the interest of Mukul Sangma or members of the CLP (Congress legislature party) but in the larger interest of the people of the state as the interest of the state and the people should supersede everything else," Mr Sangma said.

The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance is led by National People's Party and comprises BJP, United Democratic Party, People's Democratic Front, Hill State People's Democratic Party and Independents.