Need Development, But Safety First: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami After Tunnel Mishap

Pushkar Singh Dhami said development plans for the state includes cheap wifi and infrastructure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dham told NDTV today that the development model in his state will take ecology into account. "We want to call everyone's attention to increasing industries without hampering the ecology," he said days after the rescue of 41 labourers in an under-construction tunnel. The rescue took 17 days.

The tunnel being part of the Char Dham route, criticism has been heaped on the state. Many alleged that the lack of proper security measures have led to the mishap.

Mr Dhami today said the Centre has ordered safety audits for the Char Dham project.

"Vikas (development) is very important for the state but safety is even more important. Our focus was on the rescue... Safety will be priority," he said.

The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I thank God and the Prime Minister that he kept asking about the ops. He guided us. He helped us get every machine we needed. That is why we were successful," he said.

The development plans for the state includes cheap wifi and infrastructure, he said.

"We are giving wifi for the lowest prices here. Roads and expressways are being built. By 2024, the road from Delhi to Dehradun will be ready and you will reach in 2.5 hours. Air connectivity is also being improved. There are around 40 flights to Dehradun. Will make it and the Pantnagar airports international ones. We are making heliports," he said.

The Chief Minister also said the state is waiting to implement Uniform Civil Code. The reason, he said, was that the state "shares international borders".

"Uttarakhand has given us mandate for UCC. They want it here. We share international borders, people are in the forces... hence the law should be same for all... We have reached out to people and experts and taken their opinions. Once we get the draft, we will go ahead," he added.