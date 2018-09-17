Nearing Goal Of Ending Terrorism In Jammu and Kashmir: Police Chief

Dilbag Singh complimented the security forces for the successful operation at Kakriya (File)

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh Monday said the force was "near" its goal of "completely finishing" terrorism in the state.

On his maiden visit to the winter capital after taking over as the acting DGP early this month, Mr Singh said several successful operations were conducted against terrorists in the last week referring to the killing of 15 terrorists in five separate operations between September 11 and 15.

"Jammu and Kashmir police has been fighting militancy for the last so many years and keeping in view our capabilities, we are near our goal of completely finishing militancy in the state," Mr Singh said in his address to the state's police personnel.

"We are premier stake holders in peace," the DGP said, adding police had the dual responsibility of being the custodian as well as maintainer of peace in the state.

Mr Singh complimented the security forces for the successful operation at Kakriyal in Reasi district which resulted in the killing of three Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on September 13.

"The response to the emerging situation was very quick and adequate. The different forces on ground - police, army and CRPF - exhibited a great spirit with the officers leading from the front," he said as he rewarded the officers and the jawans who took part in the operation.

The DGP also thanked the people of the Kakriyal for cooperating with the police and security forces during the recent encounter.

Acknowledging that over the years, facilities available to the police have increased manifold, the police chief assured the personnel that their requirements would be looked into sympathetically.

He further directed the officers and jawans to be fully prepared to ensure peaceful and smooth urban local bodies and panchayat polls in the state scheduled to take place next month.