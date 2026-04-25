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NDTV Yuva returns with its much-anticipated Delhi edition today, bringing together India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers to engage, exchange, and empower the next generation.

At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.

The event features several key speakers who have left their mark in politics, sports, entertainment, and social impact.

Rajasthan minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanaaryaman Scindia, actor and founder of Nish Hair Parul Gulati, and Asian boxing championship gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary are among those addressing the event.

Here are the live updates on NDTV Yuva Conclave:

Apr 25, 2026 11:12 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva 2026 LIVE: More On Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is set to be the first speaker of the day. Rathore is an Olympic medalist, winning silver in double trap in Athens 2004. Representing India, Rathore won 9 gold medals across various global and Asian shooting events.

Presently, Rathore serves as a cabinet minister at the Industry & Commerce, Youth Affairs & Sports Department in the Government of Rajasthan.

Apr 25, 2026 11:04 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva 2026 To Begin Shortly, Stay Tuned

NDTV Yuva is set to begin shortly.

Union minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanaaryaman Scindia, actor and founder of Nish Hair Parul Gulati, and Asian boxing championship gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary will address the event, among other speakers.

Apr 25, 2026 10:45 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva 2026: Behind The Scenes

Apr 25, 2026 10:35 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva - WATCH LIVE

Watch NDTV Yuva live HERE

Apr 25, 2026 10:33 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva Live: NDTV Yuva Brings Together India's Brightest Minds, Boldest Voices

NDTV Yuva returns with its much-anticipated Delhi edition today, bringing together India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers to engage, exchange, and empower the next generation.

At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.

The event will feature several key speakers who have left their mark in politics, sports, entertainment, and social impact.

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