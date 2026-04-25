NDTV Yuva returns with its much-anticipated Delhi edition today, bringing together India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers to engage, exchange, and empower the next generation.

At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.

The event features several key speakers who have left their mark in politics, sports, entertainment, and social impact.

Rajasthan minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanaaryaman Scindia, actor and founder of Nish Hair Parul Gulati, and Asian boxing championship gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary are among those addressing the event.

Here are the live updates on NDTV Yuva Conclave: