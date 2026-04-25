NDTV Yuva returns with its much-anticipated Delhi edition today, bringing together India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers to engage, exchange, and empower the next generation.
At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.
The event features several key speakers who have left their mark in politics, sports, entertainment, and social impact.
Rajasthan minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanaaryaman Scindia, actor and founder of Nish Hair Parul Gulati, and Asian boxing championship gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary are among those addressing the event.
Here are the live updates on NDTV Yuva Conclave:
NDTV Yuva 2026 LIVE: More On Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is set to be the first speaker of the day. Rathore is an Olympic medalist, winning silver in double trap in Athens 2004. Representing India, Rathore won 9 gold medals across various global and Asian shooting events.
Presently, Rathore serves as a cabinet minister at the Industry & Commerce, Youth Affairs & Sports Department in the Government of Rajasthan.
NDTV Yuva 2026 To Begin Shortly, Stay Tuned
NDTV Yuva is set to begin shortly.
Union minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanaaryaman Scindia, actor and founder of Nish Hair Parul Gulati, and Asian boxing championship gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary will address the event, among other speakers.
And..the stage is set for #NDTVYUVA 2026 - Stay tuned to NDTV for all the action! https://t.co/xYquBHSK2A— NDTV (@ndtv) April 25, 2026
Presented By: Galgotias University (@GalgotiasGU)
Co-Presented By: Havells (@havellsindia)
Co-Powered By: Sambhav Steel (@Sambhv_Steel)
SOA (@SOAsocialmedia)
Amba Shakti… pic.twitter.com/VG5YlebylM
NDTV Yuva 2026: Behind The Scenes
#NDTVYUVA Brings Together India's Brightest Minds, Boldest Voices - Stay Tuned To NDTV For All The Actionhttps://t.co/xYquBHSK2A— NDTV (@ndtv) April 25, 2026
Presented By: Galgotias University (@GalgotiasGU)
Co-Presented By: Havells (@havellsindia)
Co-Powered By: Sambhav Steel (@Sambhv_Steel)
SOA… pic.twitter.com/6sEogkQ5PI
NDTV Yuva - WATCH LIVE
Watch NDTV Yuva live HERE
NDTV Yuva Live: NDTV Yuva Brings Together India's Brightest Minds, Boldest Voices
NDTV Yuva returns with its much-anticipated Delhi edition today, bringing together India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers to engage, exchange, and empower the next generation.
At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.
The event will feature several key speakers who have left their mark in politics, sports, entertainment, and social impact.