3 NDTV Reports, 3 Fakes. Fact-Checkers Call Out Pak's AI-Altered Videos

Three digitally altered videos of NDTV news reports - one, an interview with former Army chief General VP Malik, the second on Bihar politicians under scrutiny for funding a Pakistan political party, and the third on the Tejas crash at the Dubai air show - have emerged online over the past few days.

And all three have been busted by independent fact-checking organisations.

The first 'report' - which claimed four BJP-led National Democratic Alliance leaders are being investigated for funding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - was fact-checked by BOOM Live.

On Monday evening, BOOM Live said, "... both clips are doctored using AI (Artificial Intelligence), with no such reports on the official platforms of their respective news outlets."

BOOM referred to, "Discrepancies in eye movements and speech... " and said, "Both clips showed unnatural facial expressions, and repetitive eye movements and speech patterns that do not align with natural human motion, indicating the use of AI-driven visual manipulation."

Two videos are circulating on social media with the claim that they show Indian journalists Palki Sharma and Shiv Aroor reporting on Bihar NDA leaders being under scrutiny for funnelling money to Pakistan's PTI. BOOM found that both clips are doctored using AI.#FactCheck… — BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) November 24, 2025

"The fabricated videos appear to be part of a wider pattern of AI-manipulated media featuring Indian news personalities delivering politically sensitive statements," the fact-checker said, referring to previous attemps by Pak-based social media handles after Indian military strikes during Operation Sindoor.

The second piece of fake news was a report from an NDTV contributor in Dubai on the tragic crash of an IAF Tejas fighter jet, and the death of the pilot, during an air show in that country.

The faked report falsely claimed the crash was caused by negligence and a conspiracy.

NDTV Explains | The Negative-G Manoeuvre Tejas Pilot Tried Before Crash

And finally, another fact-check website, D-Intent Data, demonstrated that a video of the interview with General Malik had been digitally changed to show him talking about topics like 'religious wars' and other communal matters, topics India's military does not engage.

READ | 'Deepfake' Of Ex Army Chief's NDTV Interview Circulated By Pak Accounts

"FACT: Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of former Indian Army chief Gen VP Malik, falsely claiming that he endorsed an alleged RSS plan to remove 50 per cent 'non-caste Hindus' from the Army within the next three years," D-Intent Data said in a post on X.

The organisation shared both the original and altered videos to underline the fakery.