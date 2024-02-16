'Snake Charmers To Charming The World': Sini Shetty On India Hosting Miss World

In a momentous announcement, India is gearing up to host the Miss World 2023, marking the return of the prestigious international beauty pageant to the country after a hiatus of 28 years. The 71st edition of Miss World is anticipated to take place in November, with the final dates yet to be confirmed.

The last time India hosted the Miss World pageant was in 1996, making it 28 years since the nation showcased its hospitality and cultural richness on the global stage.

Sini Shetty, crowned the winner of the Femina Miss India 2022 title, will be representing India at the upcoming Miss World 2023 pageant. Speaking about the opportunity, Shetty expressed her enthusiasm for showcasing India's diverse traditions and values to her fellow contestants from around the world.

"Back then, we used to call India as a land of snake charmers. There is a small tweak, we are still charmers and have charmed everyone. And I hope everyone coming here is charmed by our traditions, our hospitality," Ms Shetty said during an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

Reflecting on the enduring relevance of the Miss World pageant, she stated, "Miss World pageant hasn't lost its relevance yet. A group of women coming together and standing up for issues they believe in. That is why we say beauty with a purpose."

Ms Shetty emphasized the unique blend of modernity and tradition that defines India, describing the country as a living monument. "India is an amalgamation of what a modern world and a traditional world looks like. Participants coming here for the pageant will be wowed," she said.

Addressing the challenges faced by young individuals in the era of social media, Ms Shetty stressed the importance of self-acceptance. "Confidence is something that comes when you talk to yourself in the mirror and say that you are perfect the way you are. Social media has put up an image, and the reel life has taken over. So kids today do doubt about themselves. They should just feel comfortable in their own skin," she encouraged.

In her concluding statement, Ms Shetty highlighted the deeper purpose behind the beauty pageant. "Beauty comes as part of the contest, but the purpose is much bigger."

As India eagerly awaits the Miss World 2023, it is poised to present not only the beauty of its contestants but also the rich tapestry of its cultural heritage and the strength of purpose that defines the Miss World pageant.