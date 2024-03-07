"Ready For War At All Times": Rajnath Singh's Top Quotes At NDTV Summit

In 2014, when Prime Minister Modi's government came to power, we put defence sector as our main priority. Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) was encouraged and we introduced many Make-in-India initiatives. Our focus was on military modernisation.

Whether from land, air or sea, if anyone attacks India, our forces will respond with great force.

We have to be ready for war at all times, whether it is peacetime or not. We have to be ready. We have never occupied anyone's land. But if anyone attacks India, we are in such a position that we will give a befitting reply.

I am not saying that previous governments did not put emphasis on the defence sector. But we brought atmanirbharta in the defence sector.

We must break free from thinking that we are dependent on others and change the way we approach progress. Those whose feet are weak and defeated should follow the trodden path, we like the path created by our journey.

We have strengthened the defence sector from an India perspective. The result is India's rise on the international stage. The day is not far off when India will not only become a developed nation, but our military strength will be the greatest in the world.