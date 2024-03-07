NDTV Defence Summit: '45 Niche Technologies, 120 Homegrown Projects': Army Chief's Top Quotes

The Army Chief said it is essential to develop core competencies.
Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that unprecedented changes are taking place in the geopolitical landscape as he made a push for a self-reliant and future-ready Indian Army.
We are working on 45 niche technologies and 120 indigenous projects which have implications for the military.
Swadeshikaran (indigenisation) se sashaktikaran (empowerment) is a work in progress. All sectors have a crucial role to play. It is essential to develop core competencies.
The geopolitical landscape today is characterised by unprecedented changes taking place at a fast speed and scale. The centrality of national interest and the growing salience of national security in the international system are distinctly visible.
While conventional war has undergone rapid technological progression, disruptive technologies are transforming the character of modern wars and blunting the conventional combat ratios, which was the measure of (a) military's strength and superiority in the past.
Centres of excellence have been established in our institutions, including a 5G lab and an artificial intelligence lab, among others. We are in the process of producing an AI roadmap. We are also exploring 5G communications and its use in training and operations.
Our technological prowess has been a driver for global tech. The government has taken initiatives to promote an effective ecosystem in the country, enabling simplification of industry licensing, foreign investment liberalisation, dedicated R&D projects, establishment of defence corridors and others.