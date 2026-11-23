The Varanasi chapter of NDTV Creators Manch 2026 will be held at Namo Ghat on November 29 and 30. It will bring together artists, musicians, writers, poets, cultural practitioners and business leaders for the unique celebration of creativity, culture, and dialogue.

The invite-only event will feature a mix of classical and contemporary music, literature, humour, dance, spirituality, art, heritage and discussions on the future of culture and tourism.

The first day will open with Itihas Live, featuring disciples of Padma Vibhushan Dr Girija Devi, followed by a performance by Kavyaraag in a session titled “Shabd Se Sur Tak”.

Writer, screenwriter and motivational speaker Akshat Gupta will speak on “Kashi: Jahan Shiv Swayam Baste Hain”.

A panel presented by Havas Play in partnership with NDTV, titled “Ganga Kinare”, will bring together social historian and cultural anthropologist Prof Badri Narayan Tiwari, Gulabi Meenakari artist Ramesh Kumar Vishwakarma, titular Maharaja of Banaras Anant Narain Singh and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India.

The day's programme will also feature a discussion on the humour, culture and everyday life of Banaras with humourist Sarvesh Asthana and poet and author Dr Tishya Shree, under the theme “Banaras: Masti, Mazak Aur Zindagi”.

A key political conversation will feature a fireside chat with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, under the theme “Uttar Pradesh: Virasat Se Vikas Tak”. The discussion will focus on the relationship between the state's heritage and its development.

Music will remain central to the event, with performances by Kabir Cafe and Kailash Kher's KAILASA. The first day's programme will also feature discussions on the future of art and culture, with Madhav Singhania, Tarana Sawhney, Aashti Bhartia, Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, and Shashwat Goenka.

A separate panel on “Virasat Ka Sanrakshan, Paryatan Ka Vistar” will feature Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and Namrata Adani, Non-Executive Director, Adani Group.

The first day will conclude with Kailash Kher and KAILASA Live, followed by the Ganga Aarti at Namo Ghat.

The second day, November 30, will begin with tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh, followed by a session on the people and stories of Banaras with Hindi poet and theatre activist Vyomesh Shukla, titled “Banaras Ke Log Aur Banaras Ke Kisse.”

The programme will also examine changing ideas of Indian taste and identity through a panel featuring fashion designer JJ Valaya, luxury lifestyle designer Raghavendra Rathore and Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman of Obeetee Furniture and Managing Director of Luxmi Estates.

Classical music will feature prominently through a performance by sarod maestro Pt Anshuman Maharaj in a session titled “Kashi: Sur, Sadhna Aur Sarod”. Vishal Krishna will also present the Banaras Gharana of Kathak.

The programme will feature Padma Shri Rajeshwar Acharya, a classical vocalist from the Gwalior Gharana, in a session exploring Banaras' musical heritage titled “Banaras: Jahan Virasat Gaati Hai.”

The event will then turn towards questions of spirituality and the younger generation through “Bhakti, Yuva Aur Badalta Adhyatm”, featuring Vrindavan's 'Gen Z Baba' Shri Shashwat Acharya Ji.

The cultural programme will extend beyond Banaras, with a traditional dance performance by members of the Munda tribe of Kulburu, Gumla, Jharkhand, showcasing indigenous traditions and performance forms.

A session titled “Parampara, Vishwas Aur Aaj Ka Bharat”, featuring Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, is also listed on the schedule, subject to confirmation.

The second day's programme will also feature Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, Nobel Laureate, for a session titled “Banaras: The Economics of Talent and Heritage”, examining the relationship between talent, culture and the economic value of heritage.

The event will conclude with “Bhajan Se Beats Tak”, featuring Backstage Siblings in a bhajan-jamming session with Raghav and Prachi.

With its two-day programme spanning classical arts, contemporary creators, heritage, spirituality, literature, business, and public policy, the NDTV Creators Manch 2026 Varanasi chapter will bring together a wide range of voices to explore Banaras' cultural and creative identity.