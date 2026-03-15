'Our Problem Is With Illegal Bangladeshis': Himanta Sarma To NDTV

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has rubbished conspiracy theories behind why the Assam assembly election has been scheduled on April 9, ahead of the spring festival Bihu.

He also pushed back against criticism on how his government views the Muslim community, calling it a lie to paint him and the ruling BJP in a bad light.

"India is a secular nation. Everybody has equal rights... Indian citizens, Indian Muslims are not the same as Bangladeshis who enter illegally," Sarma said at the NDTV Assam Power Play held in Assam's biggest city, Guwahati.

Sarma took pointed questions, some of them linked to current events, from NDTV's Rahul Kanwal, Padmaja Joshi and Manogya Loiwal.

Sarma said at least 30 per cent of the staff in his office is Muslim. He sought to differentiate between genuine Indian citizens and Bangladeshis who are living illegally in Assam.

"Our problems are with Bangladeshis. No genuine Indian should have any sympathy with Bangladesh. I have good relations with Assam's Muslims," the chief minister, who is looking to win another term, told NDTV.

Some rivals of the BJP in Assam have alleged the election, if scheduled after Bihu, could have worked against the party since cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore, used to speak against him and around Bihu that sentiment could have returned.

Sarma denied this theory. He cited his government's efforts to investigate the death of Zubeen Garg, how investigators worked hard to find the truth.

"Last time the election was held April 7. Another time it was conducted was April 14. There are many reasons. Rain can come, floods happen. That's why election dates are before Bihu usually," Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister expressed confidence that many Congress leaders in Assam will join the BJP soon. He then took a swipe at the Opposition, calling them "ill-informed" and asking if they would "speak about Zubeen after the elections".

Turning his gaze toward West Bengal, Sarma said the BJP has "cracked Bengal" and was "very close to coming to power."

Targeting the Congress leadership, he alleged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had turned parliament into a "chai-pakoda canteen," and added that Congress leaders "all have family relationships with one another."