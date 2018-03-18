'NDA Messed Up Economy, Mismanaged Jammu And Kashmir': Manmohan Singh

"The BJP-led government messed up the Indian economy. The ill-considered demonetisation and hastily implemented GST have destroyed small scale enterprises," he said.
"The government mismanaged the Jammu and Kashmir dispute like never before. The atmosphere in the state has been deteriorating day by day," he said.
Mr Singh also dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment about farmers' incomes being doubled.
Asserting that the UPA government achieved a lot under then Congress president Sonia Gandhi's guidance, Mr Singh exuded confidence that the plenary session would chalk out the future path for the country and the party would play a historic role.