NDA Government Working To Double Farmer Income By 2022: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government is working to double the income of farmers by 2022.



PM Modi, who addressed a public rally in Midnapore, attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for "throttling democracy" and "encouraging syndicates" in West Bengal.



"My government is your government, it is a government of farmers. Our government worked for farmers... from quality seeds to market, it is important to have warehouse to save the produce," PM Modi said.



Mounting an attack on the state government, PM Modi said nothing can be achieved without approval of the "syndicate" in West Bengal.



