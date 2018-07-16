NDA Government Working To Double Farmer Income By 2022: PM Modi

PM Modi, who addressed a public rally in Midnapore, attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for "throttling democracy" and "encouraging syndicates" in West Bengal.

All India | | Updated: July 16, 2018 18:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NDA Government Working To Double Farmer Income By 2022: PM Modi

PM Modi said nothing can be achieved without approval of the "syndicate" in West Bengal

Midnapore: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government is working to double the income of farmers by 2022.

PM Modi, who addressed a public rally in Midnapore, attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for "throttling democracy" and "encouraging syndicates" in West Bengal.

"My government is your government, it is a government of farmers. Our government worked for farmers... from quality seeds to market, it is important to have warehouse to save the produce," PM Modi said.

Mounting an attack on the state government, PM Modi said nothing can be achieved without approval of the "syndicate" in West Bengal.

"Democracy is throttled in the state," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Exhorting the Trinamool Congress government to work for farmers, PM Modi said, "I hope the West Bengal government will take required steps to create infrastructure for farmers. We want our farmers to use latest technology."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiFarmer IncomeNarendra Modi Bengal Rally

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................