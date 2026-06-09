NDA Constituents To Meet Tomorrow For 12th Anniversary Of Modi Government

A meeting of the NDA to celebrate its government completing 12 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest continuously serving elected PM of India will be held here on Wednesday.

All constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) besides the top leadership of the BJP, including Prime Minister Modi, are expected to attend the crucial.

PM Modi becomes the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, breaking the record of the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

A resolution praising Prime Minister Modi for this feat is likely to be adopted at the meeting of the NDA partners, sources said.

On June 10, PM Modi will cross the record of Nehru's 4,399 days in power as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections. Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had a tenure of 14 years, more than that of PM Modi, but her prime ministership was not uninterrupted.

By surpassing Nehru's 4,399-day record, PM Modi becomes the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, the sources said.

On May 26, 2014, PM Modi took charge as India's prime minister with a landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

The NDA meeting, to be held at Bharat Mandapam, will be attended by chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all 22 NDA governed states and Union Territories besides the leaders of all alliance constituents.

Senior Union ministers like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others are expected to attend the event, sources privy to the development said.

Union ministers belonging to the NDA constituents -- K Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), H D Kumaraswamy (JDS) and Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-Soneylal) -- are also likely to attend the meeting.

The leaders of NDA, and the central and state governments will exchange perspectives and best practices relating to boosting 'Ease of Living', 'Ease of Doing Business' and how to bring further reforms to realise the shared dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the sources said.

The meeting will focus on reviewing various national development programmes, infrastructure programmes and the Modi government's vision to transform the nation into a developed country by 2047.

The meeting is likely to deliberate on how to bring smooth synergy between the states and the Centre on the ongoing developmental schemes.

The prime minister had earlier outlined his government's reform priorities for the next decade, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefited common citizens in a significant way.

At a recent meeting of the council of ministers of the Modi government, the prime minister had said that the Union ministers should work towards ensuring "ease of living" for the people.

He also told them that there should not be any interference in the people's lives in any way. The prime minister told the Union ministers to take all possible steps so that the people get maximum benefits from the government welfare programmes, the sources said.

PM Modi noted that while the government has been in power since 2014, the focus in 2026 must be on future goals and achievements. He told the Union ministers this is the time to look forward, not dwell on what has been done in the past.

The prime minister advised the ministers to remain focused on governance and delivery, and stressed that there should be no pendency in government work, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)