NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal Out Of Cabinet, Opposition Lends A Shoulder

Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal's clear and strong message that he is not happy at being left out of the Maharashtra government, has raised considerable interest in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi camp. Not only has the Congress sent feelers to Mr Bhujbal, a comment by Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena UBT, has sparked speculation.

"I felt sad for Bhujbal. He is in touch with me, every now and then," Mr Thackeray told reporters today.

Congress veteran Dr Nitin Raut, a five-time MLA from Nagpur North Assembly constituency and a prominent Dalit leader, said today that "a gross injustice" has been done with Mr Bhujbal and the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community".

"You (Bhujbal) have belatedly realised the method of these people to work against the OBCs and backwards classes. You must ponder about who you want to stay with and how... If a capable person like you is ready to work with us, then we are prepared to welcome you," Mr Raut said.

Even the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar has been loud in their expressions of sympathy.

Senior party leader Jitendra Awhad said not including Mr Bhujbal in the cabinet is a move to "end" his political career.

"Looking at his age, temperament, his fight, he should have got justice. The Maratha-OBC divide was engineered by the (Eknath Shinde-led) government... Now, the same Bhujbal has been relegated to the rear seat," he said.

Mr Bhujbal has made it clear that he would take some action, though he has left everyone guessing on what it would be.

His "Jaha nahi chaina, waha nahi rehna (no staying where there is no peace)" comment has led to speculation that he might join the BJP or float his own party.

What he has made clear is that he is upset with the top leaders of his party -- Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel.

"It was never about inclusion in the cabinet," he said, while explaining how he was left out of the council of ministers despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clearing his name.

"The way I have been treated is objectionable. We just have to listen to the orders of three persons. There is no participation at all. We have no clue what is going on," the NCP leader said.

Mr Bhujbal's supporters within the NCP, meanwhile, have hit the streets. Protests were held in Pune and outside the bungalow of Ajit Pawar in Baramati.

Former ministers Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil of the NCP and Sudhir Mungantiwar and Vijaykumar Gavit of the BJP are among the prominent leaders who didn't make it to the state cabinet.