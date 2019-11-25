NCP, Congress, Sena Will Form Government In Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar also said that he has no contact with Ajit Pawar,who rebelled against the NCP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asserted that his party along with the Congress and Shiv Sena will form government in Maharashtra.

Addressing reporters in Karad town of neighbouring Satara district, he reiterated that the decision of aligning with the BJP was of his nephew Ajit Pawar and not the NCP. "It is not the party's decision and we do not endorse it," the NCP chief said.

Asked whether the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will form government in the state, he said, "There is not an iota of doubt that the government (of the combine) will be formed in Maharashtra."

He also said that he has no contact with his nephew,who rebelled against the NCP. On whether Ajit Pawar will be expelled from the NCP, he said the decision will be taken at the party-level.

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8am on Saturday at a hush hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan here, leading to the lifting of the President's rule in the state.

The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who revolted against his party. "I have seen many such scenarios in my 50 years of political career. Difficulties come but they are temporary, and my experience is that people of the state stand strong," the NCP chief said. He said till the time he has the support of youngsters, he is not worried about anything.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar paid tributes to the state's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary. He arrived at 'Pritisangam', Mr Chavan's memorial inKarad, early in the morning and offered floral tributes.

He was accompanied by Srinivas Patil, the NCP's Lok Sabha memberfrom Satara. He also attended a 'bhajan' ceremony organised as amark of respect to the late Congress stalwart.

The NCP chief is expected to attend a couple of otherevents also in Karad during the day. Notably, Ajit Pawar sat on a day-long fast at Chavan'smemorial in April 2013 after some of his remarks on the thendrought situation in the state stoked a controversy.

