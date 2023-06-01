



NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a half-hour meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar this evening. The meeting is the first since Mr Shinde became Chief Minister after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed. It has set off much speculation, with its agenda still unclear.

Sources have indicated that the meeting could be about the welfare schemes of the state government.