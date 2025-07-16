Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Takes Ride In Tesla Model Y: Watch Video

Tesla made its official debut in India with the inauguration of its first showroom in BKC, Mumbai. The US-based EV maker has also launched the Tesla Model Y. Welcoming the brand, Maharashtra's CM inaugurated the showroom yesterday and said that it is an important event in Maharashtra as Tesla has established its first showroom in the state.

Tesla Model Y

While the official inauguration event was reserved for the media on invite. It is today that the Mumbai-based Tesla showroom has welcomed the Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as their VIP guest. Recently, we came across a video that shows Shinde taking a joy ride outside Vidhan Bhawan, Mumbai, in a Tesla Model Y. The Deputy CM is accompanied by Transport Minister, Pratap Sanaik. The particular model driven by Shinde was a Tesla Model Y Pearl White Multi-Coat.

After his joy ride in the newly launched Tesla Model Y, Eknath Shinde highlighted that it is a big deal that Tesla has opened its showroom in Mumbai, which is in a state with the highest foreign direct investment. Adding further, he said that the city has good infrastructure, and investors are ready to invest in the industry-friendly state.

Talking about the details, the Tesla Model Y has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It has two variants in the Indian market- RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD versions of the vehicle, starting from 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).