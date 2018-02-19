NCP Candidate In Meghalaya Jonathone Sangma, 3 Others Killled The NCP candidate in Meghalaya, Jonathone Sangma and three of his aides have been killed on Sunday night, while they were returning from an election campaign in East Garo Hills. Police say, suspected terrorists planted the explosive device which killed Mr Sangma

Suspected terrorists operating in the area are believed to be behind the blast, police say.



"Four bodies were found on the spot, including that of the NCP candidate", said the District Magistrate Ramkumar S.



Chief Minister Mukul Sangma condoled his death; hp Choudhary, Edited by Debjani Chatterjeee tweeted "Deeply saddened to hear about the unexpected loss of Jonathone Sangma. My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. The blood of innocent spilled by the enemies of the state will not disturb peace in Meghalaya."



"We strongly condemn the incident and we stand by Jonathone's family at this moment. These incidents shouldn't take place in a state like Meghalaya," said Vincent Pala, working president of the Meghalaya Congress Unit, and Member of Parliament, representing Shillong, in Lok Sabha.



Voicing serious concern, the BJP said, "Our thoughts are with the near and dear ones of NCP candidate Shri Jonathone N Sangma and those travelling with him. The news comes as a serious concern on the eve of elections."



During the elections in 2013, Mr Sangma had received death threats and was given extra security based on the threat perception, a police officer said.



Assembly elections for the 60-member House in Meghalaya will be held on February 27.



