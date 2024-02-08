Naxalite With Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh

Chandranna, aged around 50 years, was active in the banned outfit for over 30 years

A Naxalite, who was active in the outlawed Maoist outfit for nearly three decades and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The face-off took place on Wednesday on a forested hill between Gondpalli, Parlagatta, and Badepalli villages on the Dantewada-Sukma districts border, when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said in a press conference that the operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites along the inter-district border.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite, identified as Chandranna, alias Satyam, along with a country-made pistol, its four live rounds, and other Maoist-related materials were recovered from the spot, he said.

Chandranna, aged around 50 years and a resident of the Golapalli area in Sukma district, was active in the banned outfit for over 30 years and had been involved in several instances of Naxal violence, he said.

He was active as a divisional committee member in the Mad division of the Maoist organization before 2013, and more recently, in the Jagargunda area of south Bastar division, Rai said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters – both units of state police – and the 231st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation, the official said.

