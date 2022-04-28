Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Family Get Clean Chit In Minor's Molestation Case

A court in UP gave clean chit to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, family in a molestation case

A court in UP's Muzaffarnagar has given a clean chit to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and four of his family members in a molestation case.

Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, judge of special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court, directed police to present the closure report and produce the complainant in the court.

The court gave a clean chit to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his brothers Minazuddin, Fayazuddin, Ayazuddin and his mother Mehrunissa.

According to the prosecution, Minazuddin Siddiqui had allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012, while the other family members had supported him.

An FIR or case was registered at Mumbai's Versova police station and later moved to Budhana police station in UP's Muzaffarnagar.

As per the court's direction, police have asked the complainant to appear in court, Circle Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Gautam told Press Trust of India.



