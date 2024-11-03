Nawab Malik's Son-In-Law Dies From Injuries Sustained In September Accident

Nawab Malik is the NCP candidate from Mumbai's Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat (File)

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan died on Sunday after sustaining injuries in an accident in September.

Informing about the development, Nawab Malik, in a message on X, said, "As we mourn this loss, all my schedule for the next two days are postponed. Thank you for your understanding. Pl keep him in your prayers."

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

My son-in-law, Sameer Khan, has passed away. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. As we mourn this loss, all my scheduled for the next two days are postponed. Thank you for your understanding, Please keep him in your prayers. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 3, 2024

Nawab Malik is the NCP candidate from Mumbai's Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat for the November 20 assembly polls.

