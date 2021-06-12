No Talks Of Making Prashant Kishor Our Strategist, Says NCP's Nawab Malik

NCP's Nawab Malik said the Prashant Kishor-Sharad Pawar meeting lasted for nearly three hours (File).

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who wants to form a united front of opposition parties against the ruling BJP at the Centre, informed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Malik said, "Prashant Kishor met NCP chief Sharad Pawar yesterday at his residence. The meeting lasted for nearly three hours. There was no discussion on appointing him as a strategist of NCP. He is a strategist. He analyzes things in a different way. He shared his experience with Pawar sahab. He must have shared the information of current political dynamics in the country. Pawar sahab wants to unite Opposition parties. Efforts will be made towards forming a strong political front against BJP in the coming days."

He further said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to change the government in the upcoming elections.

"In West Bengal, people rejected BJP that had threatened local leaders to join it. Mukul Roy ji now rejoined TMC. There is a long list of MLAs and MPs in Bengal who want to join TMC. In Uttar Pradesh, people have decided to change the government," added Malik.

Prashant Kishor once again proved his mettle in the recently concluded assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress secured 213 seats in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections while BJP won 77 seats.

It is worth mentioning that Mr Kishor had said on many platforms that he would quit the space if BJP won more than 100 seats in the West Bengal assembly polls. Interestingly, the results were as per his predictions.

In Tamil Nadu, Mr Kishor helped DMK chief MK Stalin dislodge the AIADMK government.

As a political strategist, Mr Kishor has worked with many parties in elections. Notably, he played an instrumental role in strategising BJP's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that made Narendra Modi the prime minister of the country.

He helped Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar win the Assembly polls in 2015. Following this, Chief MInister Kumar appointed Mr Kishor as the vice president of JD(U). However, Kishor was expelled from JD(U) in January 2020 over his disagreement with the party on the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mr Kishor has been appointed as the Principal Advisor by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.