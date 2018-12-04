Navy Planning To Enter Logistics Support Pact With Russia

Navy chief Sunil Lanba said a draft logistics support agreement was being prepared (File)

The Navy is looking at firming up a logistics support agreement with the Russian Navy, which will enable the use of each other's assets and bases and making joint operations more efficient.

Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, addressing a press conference, said a draft logistics support agreement was being prepared and it would be shared with Russia soon.

"We will take it forward from there," he said.

At present, India has logistics support pacts with the US and Singapore.

Officials said the pact will provide for a deeper naval cooperation, an increased engagement in the maritime security sphere, joint exercises and temporary deployments from each other's naval facilities.

India had inked the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) with the US in 2016, while the pact with Singapore was signed last year.

Asked whether the killing of an American man in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was reflective of lapses in coastal security, Mr Lanba said there was no security failure and the deceased had the required permission to be there.

India's only tri-services command is based in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

US citizen Allen Chau was allegedly killed by the Sentinelese tribe with arrows last month, according to the local police.

"I do not see it as a failure of the coastal security construct. He (Chau) came as a tourist and had the requisite permissions to be there," Mr Lanba said.