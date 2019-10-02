For Navratri, Railways Offer Special 'Vrat Meals' For Those Fasting

Navratri meals are available through select restaurants, the Indian Railways said.

The Indian Railways has come up with a special saatvik menu for those observing fast during the nine-day Navratri period. People on fast can order vrat meals through e-catering services.

The Railways started offering custom fast meals from September 29 and will continue till October 7.

The vrat menu has sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, sabudana khichdi, dry makhane, sabudana moongfali namkeen, aaloo ki tikki, navratri thaali, jeera aloo, french fries, sabudana vada, falhari chuda, falhari thaali, malai barfi, rasmalai, milk cake, lassi, plain curd among others.

These Navratri meals are available through select restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Railways network, the IRCTC said in a statement.

"This Navratri, relish an array of traditional delicacies specially crafted for the occasion even while travelling on train. Choose from a variety of options & eat to your heart's content," the IRCTC tweeted.

This Navratri, relish an array of traditional delicacies specially crafted for the occasion even while travelling on train. Choose from a variety of options & eat to your heart's content. To order, download IRCTC eCatering 'Food On Track' App/https://t.co/GS7hyfuZRApic.twitter.com/v60kDlP6eb — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 1, 2019

Stations offering Navratri meals are Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jaipur, Bina, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Hazrat Nizammuddin, Ambala Cantt., Jhansi, Aurangabad, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai Road, Vapi, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Daund, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal, Ujjain and Ahemadnagar.

Passengers can avail this service through pre-ordered on IRCTC's e-Catering website or by using "Food On Track" mobile app.

To avail this service, the passengers have to place their orders at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, the statement said, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or on delivery, per their convenience.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.