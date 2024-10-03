'Jai Mata Di!': PM Modi Extends Navratri Wishes

Shardiya Navratri, a Hindu festival celebrates the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 3) extended greetings to fellow Indians on the first day of Navratri, wishing everyone an "auspicious" festival.

"I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"On the first day of Navratri, I pray to Maa Shailputri with folded hands! May everyone be blessed by her grace. This prayer to the Goddess is for all of you," he wrote on X.

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां शैलपुत्री की करबद्ध प्रार्थना! उनकी कृपा से हर किसी का कल्याण हो। देवी मां की यह स्तुति आप सबके लिए… pic.twitter.com/sFCnbXSHys — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes to the fellow Indians , praying for the "welfare, happiness and peace" for the world on the auspicious occassion.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of Navratri. Navratri is a great festival of worship of Shakti, accumulation of spiritual energy and worship of nine forms of Ma Ambe, the mother of the universe. I pray to Ma Durga for the welfare, happiness and peace of the entire world," Amit Shah wrote in a post on X.

समस्त देशवासियों को नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



नवरात्रि, शक्ति की आराधना, आध्यात्मिक ऊर्जा के संचय और जगत जननी माँ अम्बे के नौ रूपों की उपासना का महापर्व है। माँ दुर्गा से समस्त विश्व के कल्याण, सुख और शांति की कामना करता हूँ।



जय माता दी! pic.twitter.com/AENsH9GnPQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his wishes with the public in a post on X, expressing hopes for "happiness, peace, and prosperity" for the fellow countrymen.

"Wishing all devotees and residents of the state a heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the sacred festival of worshipping Adi Shakti Maa Durga, 'Sharadiya Navratri'! May Maa Bhagwati bless everyone's life with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health. This is my prayer," Chief Minister Yogi wrote in a post on X.

'सर्वजन हिताय-सर्वजन सुखाय' का संदेश देने वाले युग पुरुष महाराजा अग्रसेन जी की पावन जयंती पर उन्हें नमन और आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!



सभ्य, सशक्त व समरस समाज के निर्माण के लिए आपके अविस्मरणीय योगदान युग-युगांतर तक सभी को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/ggKrf7NtoR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 3, 2024

Temples across the country witnessed a surge of devotees coming together to celebrate the first day of the nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolizing various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

