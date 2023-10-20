Navratri 2023: Know Upcoming Auspicious Dates And Puja Rituals For The Ongoing Festival

Navratri 2023: This year, Navratri began on October 15 and it ends on October 24.

The 9 days of Navratri are celebrated across India to welcome the arrival of Maa Durga. During these auspicious days, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. They observe fast, offer bhog, and chant mantras to please different manifestations of the Goddess Durga. This year, the festival began on October 15 and it ends on October 24. The Navratri festivities will culminate on Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra.

Now, here's a list of upcoming auspicious dates and puja rituals for the ongoing festival -

Day 7 of Navratri - Maa Kalratri

This year, day seven of Navratri falls on Saturday, October 21. After worshipping Maa Katyayani on Shashthi, worshippers honour Maa Kalaratri on the 7th day of the Navratri. According to Hindu scriptures, Maa Kalaratri is considered to be the destroyer of darkness and evil. Her name is made with two words - 'Kal' meaning time and 'Ratri' meaning night.

Maa Parvati came to be known as Kalaratri Mata after she killed two demons, Shumbha and Nishumbha. Kalaratri is also known as Goddess Kali.

As per mythology, on this day, it is suggested to place the idol or photo of the Goddess near the 'Kalash' and offer her dhoop, agarbati, jasmine, and hibiscus flowers. Devotees pray for the prosperity of the family and perform ghee aarti.

Day 8 of Navratri - Maa Mahagauri

The 8th day of Navratri is called Maha Ashtami or Durgashtami. It is considered one of the most auspicious days of Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. This year Ashtami falls on Sunday, October 22.

On the 8th day, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri - the 8th incarnation of Maa Durga. Mahaguari means the one extremely bright. The day is celebrated as the victory of the Goddess Shakti over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

On this day, people perform Kanya/Kumari puja or Kanjak. Devotees invite young unmarried girls at home to offer food and worship them as Devi. They are considered divine forms of Goddess Shakti and honoured with special Navratri gifts. Devotees wash their feet, offer them red dupatta, bangles, and a few other signs of thanks, and pray for the blessings.

Day 9 of Navratri - Maa Siddhidatri

The 9th day of Navratri is celebrated as Maha Navami. This year it falls on Monday, October 23. This day marks the conclusion of the nine-day-long festival of Navratri. Devotees of Maa Durga and Lord Ram worship them, observe fast, visit temples, prepare special bhog, organise havan and more. Apart from Lord Ram, people also worship Goddess Siddhidatri.

Maa Siddhidatri means the one who gives us power. It is believed that she takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge.

Some people perform Kanjak or Kanya Pujan on this day as well. They wash unmarried girls' feet and tie a holy thread on their wrists, and give them Navami prasad of halwa, puri, and black grams. Maa Siddhidatri and Goddess Durga are also offered this special bhog with sesame seeds and Night blooming jasmine.