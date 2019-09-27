Navratri 2019: Greetings And Messages For Your Friends And Family

Navratri is a nine-day festival that worships the nine forms of Goddess Durga - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. This year, Navratri begins on September 29, Sunday and ends after nine days on October 7, Monday. The tenth day is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra when the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed into the water body. Navratri is a post-monsoon autumn festival, also called Sharad Navratri. Goddess Durga killed mighty demon Mahishasura during Sharad Navratri, and thus the festival signifies a battle and victory of good over evil.
Happy Navratri 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook Status
May the goddess bless you in abundance this Navratri. Happy Navratri!
May the goddess bless you on this auspicious day of Navratri and may on this festive season wealth and well-being come your way.
May each day of Navratri being something new. May you be blessed by joy and health.
Happy Navratri.
Lal Rang Ki Chunari Se Saja Maa Ka Durbaar,
Harshit Hua Main Pulkit Hua Sansaar,
Garbe Ki Masti, Khushiyon Ka Bhandaar,
Mubaarak Ho Aapko Navratri Ka Tyohaar.
Shubh Navratri!
Maa Durga aayi aapke dwar, karke 16 shringaar,
aapke jeevan mein na aaye kabhi haar, hamesha rahe sukhi aapka ye parivaar.
Happy Navratri!
Wishing you all happiness and prosperity! Happy Navratri!
May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer and happiness.
Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri!
Hey maa sherawali, mujhe iss navratri mein sirf ek cheez ki tamanna hai,
Jin jin ki aankhein ye pad rahi hain, unka daaman sada khushiyon se bharna..
Shubh navratri!
