Navratri: Know About 9-Day Festival Dedicated To 9 Forms Of Goddess Durga

Navratri begins on September 29 ends on October 7.

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. It is a Sanskrit word which means nine nights. The nine forms of Goddess Durga called the Navdurga are worshipped during the Navratri festival. The tenth day is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra when the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed into the water body. In Bengal, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja. Navratri is a post-monsoon autumn festival, also called Sharada Navratri. Navratri is celebrated in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashvin, which falls in the Gregorian months of September and October. Navratri signifies a battle and victory of good over evil.

Sharad Navratri: Date, Puja Timings, Importance:

Sharad Navratri Date:

Navratri begins on September 29, Sunday and ends after nine days on October 7, Monday.

Sharad Navratri Puja Timings:

Pratipada Tithi Begins at 11:56 pm on September 28 and Pratipada Tithi Ends at 8:14 pm on September 29, per drikpanchang.com

During Sharad Navratri, Goddess Durga killed mighty demon Mahishasura.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga who are worshipped during these 9 days are:

Shailaputri Brahmacharini Chandraghanta Kushmanda Skandamata Katyayani Kalaratri Mahagauri Siddhidatri

The nine forms of Goddess Durga who are worshipped during Navratri in south India are:

Vanadurga Shoolini Jataveda Shanti Shabari Jwaladurga Lavanadurga Asuridurga Deepdurga

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.