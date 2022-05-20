Navjot Sidhu Seeks More Time To Surrender, Cites Medical Reasons

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered one-year "rigorous imprisonment" for Navjot Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today requested a few more weeks to surrender on medical grounds, a day after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one year in jail in a 1988 road-rage case in which a man was killed.

Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Navjot Sidhu in the Supreme Court, was told by Justice AM Khanwilkar to approach the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Mr Sidhu had yesterday tweeted that he would "submit to the majesty of law" and this morning, reports had suggested he would surrender at a court in Punjab's Patiala.

