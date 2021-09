Navjot Singh Sidhu is "not fit for the border state of Punjab", Amarinder Singh tweeted

Shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, his rival Amarinder Singh delivered the first taunt to the party leadership. "I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

For Amarinder Singh, who resigned earlier this month as Chief Minister citing humiliation by the party, this is vindication much sooner than he may have expected.